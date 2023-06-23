TODAY:

Clouds and showers are starting our day. Scattered showers continue throughout the day with some isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. We are also warm and humid today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, showers continue. Some thunderstorms may even linger early overnight.

THIS WEEKEND:

The warm and humid weather holds for the weekend and so does the unsettled weather pattern. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected both days this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

By next week, we continue to see more showers and thunderstorms. This is all due to an area of low pressure slowly moving through our area.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 66

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

