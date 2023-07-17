TODAY:

Patchy fog is starting our day but will lift by mid-morning. The other concern of the day is the wildfire smoke. An Air Quality Alert is in place for all of the area until midnight tonight as we see unhealthy air quality. A cold front moves in late day and for tonight. This will push out the wildfire smoke but bring showers to the area.

TONIGHT:

Due to the cold front, some showers and thunderstorms develop early overnight. Otherwise, air quality improves and we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Showers and thunderstorms continue for Tuesday as a second cold front enters the region.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By Wednesday, we are mostly sunny and dry. This is short-lived as showers and thunderstorms return for Thursday and Friday. The chance for showers continues into Saturday. On Sunday, we dry out and see sunshine return.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: HAZY SUN. PM ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSLTY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram