Winter weather alerts remain in place this morning. This is as we deal with some mixed precipitation and snow showers. The steady precipitation has turned to shower activity and that will be the case for the majority of the day. Our system pulls away from the area going into the evening and then we have a lake-effect set-up. Additional snowfall totals will be ranging from a trace to four inches today from our system. Lower amounts to the west and higher totals to the east.

Some stray lake-effect snow showers develop throughout the overnight but little to no accumulation is expected from these snow showers. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

For the weekend, winds are in favor of lake-effect snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected from these snow showers. Not everyone will see these snow showers. Otherwise, lake-enhanced clouds keep us mostly cloudy.

Stray snow showers linger into Monday morning before we dry out for the rest of the day and we stay dry into midweek. What sticks around is the clouds from the beginning into the middle of next week. Our next weather-maker moves in for the end of the week and brings snow showers to the area and we get colder.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. MIXED PRECIP. TO SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM STRAY SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

