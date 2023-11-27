TODAY:

Today we are shifting to a westerly flow, and with cold air blowing in behind yesterday’s system, we can expect lots of lake effect activity through the morning and afternoon. Many of us could see some light snow showers mixed in between rain, before transitioning into mainly light, scattered snow showers this afternoon. We also expect windy conditions, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. Temperatures top off in the low 40s today.

TONIGHT:

Tonight showers slow down, and most areas are cloudy and windy. A few snow showers could stick around, especially for those near the finger lakes or in areas of higher elevation. Temperatures tonight are in the mid to low 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

More snow showers are expected between Tuesday and Wednesday. NWS has highlighted portions of Steuben County for the possibility of up to 1-2 inches of snow accumulation. Other areas could see a light dusting, most staying under an inch. A few flurries linger into Wednesday before we dry off into Thursday.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46

Have a lovely day!

