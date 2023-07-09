Birthday Forecast for July 6th, 2023 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti.

Happy birthday to Lillian Sechrist! We hope you have an amazing day!

“Here’s a picture of my Aunt Lillian Sechrist as she will be 100 years old on Sunday July 9th,2023.

She loves visiting with her family when they come to visit her at the Chemung County Nursing Home. She’s the best Aunt, Mother, grandmother and great grandmother anyone could ask for. Words can’t explain how much I love her.”

If you would like to have someone’s birthday recognized, you can submit their picture