Birthday forecast for (09/20/21)

Birthday Forecast for September 20th, 2021 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Guzzo. The Birthday Forecast is sponsored by Bethany Village in Horseheads.
Happy Birthday to Logan Stone and Marion Chungo. We hope you both have an amazing day!
by: Nick GuzzoPosted: / Updated:
Birthday Forecast for September 20th, 2021 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Guzzo. The Birthday Forecast is sponsored by Bethany Village in Horseheads.
Happy Birthday to Logan Stone and Marion Chungo. We hope you both have an amazing day!