Birthday forecast for (11/13/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Chemung County Torture-Murder Case
Local News
The Hochul Administration
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
Top Stories
Asteroid near Earth may actually be an old chunk of the Moon
Car crashes into a pole on Homewood Avenue in Elmira
New Yorkers score 69% on state history test
Limo safety legislation to be signed into law
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
China 2022
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
18 Sports Blitz – 11/12 Corning & Tioga football win sectional titles
Video
Horseheads’ Guzylak & Packard make college plans
Video
Ex-NBA player apologizes after daughter punches 15-year-old girl during O.C. basketball game
Former Raiders head coach Gruden sues NFL, Goodell over ‘forced resignation’
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Hispanic Heritage Month
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Birthday forecast for (11/13/21)
Birthday Club
by:
Jacob Matthews
Posted:
Nov 13, 2021 / 07:19 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2021 / 07:19 AM EST
Birthday forecast for (11/13/21)
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Birthday forecast for (11/13/21)
Video
Birthday forecast for (11/10/21)
Video
Birthday forecast for (11/08/21)
Video
Birthday forecast for (11/07/21)
Video
Birthday forecast for (11/04/21)
Video
Birthday Forecast for October 24th, 2021
Video
Birthday forecast for (10/22/21)
Video
Birthday forecast for (10/20/21)
Video
Birthday forecast for (10/18/21)
Video
Birthday Forecast for October 14th, 2021
Video
Close
You have been added to Evening Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Evening Headlines
Sign Up
Trending Now
Owego man arrested stealing identity, committing income fraud for 22 years
Video
Police chase underway near Chemung, Tioga County border
Video
Car crashes into a pole on Homewood Avenue in Elmira
Pa. State Police Corporal arrested for stealing, using heroin at work, covering it up
Video
Eric Smith, Steuben County child killer, set to be released next week; no approved address yet
Video
Stolen trailer found in Steuben County woods
Video
Tractor-trailer rollover reported in Steuben County
To opt-in or opt-out? Municipalities decide if cannabis dispensaries will come to Southern Tier
Video
18 Sports Blitz – 11/12 Corning & Tioga football win sectional titles
Video
Trial for fatal 2019 Steuben County crash set to start Monday
Video