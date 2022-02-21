WETM Birthday Club Header

Birthday forecast for (2/21/22)

Birthday Club

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Birthday Forecast for February 21st, 2022 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Guzzo. The Birthday Forecast is sponsored by Save A Lot.

Happy 2nd birthday Cruz and happy 17th birthday to Caitlyn! We hope you both have an amazing day!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now