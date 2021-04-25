Birthday Forecast for April 25th, 2021

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: State of the Virus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday
Indonesia navy declares lost sub with 53 aboard sunk
DMX immortalized by family and close friends at memorial
NY administers nearly 1.2 million vaccine doses in 7 days
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
Columbus defeats Elmira in game 2 in double overtime
Video
Express roll past Ithaca in season finale
Video
Enforcers fall to River Dragons in game 1 of Ignite Cup Finals
Video
Tiger Woods shares photo of him on crutches as recovery continues
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
Buy Local
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Prince Philip
Community
18 Cares
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Colon Health Awareness
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Watch Our Garden Grow
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Birthday Forecast for April 25th, 2021
Birthday Club
by:
Grant Chungo
Posted:
Apr 25, 2021 / 07:27 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 25, 2021 / 07:27 AM EDT
Happy 12th Birthday, Ayden!
Birthday Forecast for April 25th, 2021
Video
Birthday Forecast for April 23rd, 2021
Video
Birthday Forecast for April 22nd, 2021
Video
Birthday Forecast for April 21st, 2021
Video
Birthday Forecast for April 20th, 2021
Video
Birthday Forecast for April 19th, 2021
Video
Birthday Forecast for April 18th, 2021
Video
Birthday Forecast for April 17th, 2021
Video
Birthday Forecast April 15th, 2021
Video
Birthday Forecast April 14th, 2021
Video
Trending Now
Victim of fatal crash in Big Flats identified; GoFundMe created
Video
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office puts out statement on “National Rape Day”
US-Canada border closure now listed through May 21
Video
Town responds to Chamberlain Acres Garden Center facing roadblocks on greenhouse construction
Video
NY administers nearly 1.2 million vaccine doses in 7 days
Gov. Cuomo lifts NYS Travel Restrictions
Video
Motorcycle accident in Big Flats, ambulance leaving the scene
Video
Chemung Co. Sheriff’s Office honors members, names Deputy of the Year
Video
COVID-19 statistics drop in New York State
Sayre Police investigating hit and run
Video