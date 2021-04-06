Birthday Forecast for April 6th, 2021

Birthday Club

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Birthday Forecast for April 6th, 2021 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Camuto. The Birthday Forecast is sponsored by Bethany Village in Horseheads.

Happy 14th Birthday to Sam! Love Mom, dad, & Angel!

Happy 19th Birthday to Nick!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now