Birthday Forecast for June 12th, 2020 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Camuto.

Wishing a Happy Belated Birthday to Kain Darby, otherwise known as the “weather man”. He turned 17 yesterday!

Happy Belated Birthday to Regina! Girl you have helped when you didn’t need to and u are always there to help no matter who it is or what they’ve done to u. Ur still there with an open hand girlie ur the best. Me personally I can’t ask for any better of a best friend in u. U have always had my back no matter what the situation was or if we were even speaking at the time.U are the worlds most greatest person to me and I want to say ty bff will always love u pumpkin/good morning beautiful we all wish you a very happy birthday with lots of love your family & friends!