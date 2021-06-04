Birthday Forecast for June 4th, 2021

Birthday Club

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Birthday Forecast for June 4th, 2021 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Camuto. The Birthday Forecast is sponsored by Bethany Village in Horseheads.

Happy 12th Birthday to Mae, who loves not only cats but Greys Anatomy! Love mom and dad!!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now