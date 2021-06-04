Birthday Forecast for June 4th, 2021 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Camuto. The Birthday Forecast is sponsored by Bethany Village in Horseheads.
Happy 12th Birthday to Mae, who loves not only cats but Greys Anatomy! Love mom and dad!!
by: Jessica CamutoPosted: / Updated:
Birthday Forecast for June 4th, 2021 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Camuto. The Birthday Forecast is sponsored by Bethany Village in Horseheads.
Happy 12th Birthday to Mae, who loves not only cats but Greys Anatomy! Love mom and dad!!