Birthday Forecast for May 15th, 2020 with 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Camuto.

Happy 1st Birthday to Bryce! Happy first birthday Bryce grandma and grandpa love u and miss you, mommy, daddy and sissy say happy birthday too

Happy 2nd Birthday to Abigail!

Happy 18th, Nick! This is not how we expected to celebrate—but you have an amazing future ahead! We love you and are so proud of you!