EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An area of Brownsville, Texas, where thousands of migrants crossed the border illegally last spring, is once again experiencing a migrant surge, the Border Patrol’s sector chief said Thursday.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said that on Thursday alone, border agents from the Brownsville Station encountered more than 1,800 migrants near the old golf course in town.

Chavez posted on X photos of large crowds at different times of the day.

“Border Patrol Agents are encountering large groups of migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, & other nationalities,” Chavez tweeted.

In about three days in late April, more than 4,000 crossed into the same golf course area next to Texas Southmost College.

On Thursday, Chavez said Border Patrol agents are addressing medical care, conducting mobile processing, and carrying out transportation logistics on the ground.

“Extremely Proud of our Brownsville Station Agents who are working strenuously to manage this evolving situation,” she tweeted.

U.S. Border Patrol migrant encounters along the southwest border rose sharply from July to August, a 37 percent jump.

Borderwide, migrant encounters jumped 26 percent from June to July.

In August, the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector reported the highest number of migrant apprehensions with 48,753. Not far behind was the Rio Grande Valley Sector, where U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended 46,536 migrants.