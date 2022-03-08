Driver allegedly hides $800,000 worth of meth and cocaine in border-crossing bus

Packages containing 64 pounds of cocaine, 17 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A driver allegedly stashed nearly $1 million worth of cocaine and meth in a commercial passenger bus and attempted to cross it into Texas from Mexico.

According to a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred the 1996 MCI commercial bus to a secondary inspection on Sunday at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

After conducting a non-intrusive imaging system examination, border officers brought in a drug-sniffing dog that alerted them to 64 pounds of cocaine and 17 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the bus.

Border officers seized the bus and arrested the driver, a 52-year-old Mexican man.

The methamphetamine and cocaine had a combined street value of $841,167.

“Narcotics interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission,” Alberto Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. “This significant seizure demonstrates the positive results of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to prevent drugs from crossing the border.”

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations have taken over the investigation.

