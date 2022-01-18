Juarez police resort to air patrols amid spike in violent cartel activity

Border Report Tour

Chihuahua state police helicopter to help ground units track suspected criminals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BorderReport.com Resources

About The Tour

The Border Wall

Live Border Cameras

Meet The Team

Border Report 30 Min Special

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Juarez have deployed a helicopter to patrol the city, given an alarming spike in criminal activity in the past few days attributed to drug cartels.

Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos said the air surveillance is part of a new high-visibility strategy to discourage criminal gangs from acting with impunity and assist ground units in spotting or chasing suspects.

“There will be air and ground patrols. The three levels of government will strengthen their presence with more officers and more patrols in neighborhoods, particularly in high-crime areas,” Campos said on social media.

The red-colored aircraft bearing the state police logo could be seen flying over South Juarez neighborhoods on Monday and Tuesday.

This is the first time in five years that police in Juarez have resorted to air patrols. The trigger was last week’s string or intentional fires that destroyed five public transportation buses, four private vehicles, an abandoned police storefront and a convenience store.

Juarez firefighters examine damages left by arson at a convenience store. (Border Report photo)

But before and after Thursday’s fires, police have been summoned to an increasing number of presumably drug-related homicide scenes.

On Sunday, police found the dismembered bodies of two women strewn about the Juarez-Porvenir Highway. On Tuesday, another woman was killed and one more was left for dead on the streets of the Zaragoza neighborhood; the survivor has since died from gunshot wounds and injuries consistent with torture, police said.

Juarez has now recorded 65 murders in 18 days, with 11 females among the victims.

Police ground units stand by as a police helicopter flies over high-crime neighborhoods. (Border Report photo)

“We hope that this response from the state will help us guarantee the safety of our citizens,” Chihuahua state Secretary of Government Cesar Jauregui told reporters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.

View live cameras at the border.

Trending Now