Occupants of a Jeep get out with loaded weapons, open fire; 11 women murdered so far this month

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two women walking along a street were shot dead Wednesday afternoon in Juarez.

Witnesses told police a Jeep Cherokee approached the women along Calle Pavo Real. Four armed men got out and opened fire. One of the women was shot dead on the sidewalk, the other tried to run away and ended up lying in the middle of the street, a video obtained by Border Report shows.

Police have not made arrests and did not say if they have a motive for the shooting in the Granjas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

Juarez has recorded 67 homicides so far in November, including 11 women.