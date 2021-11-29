Murders in Tijuana edge close to 2,000 for the year, showing little to no improvement from 2020

Border Report Tour

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this file photo, police officers guard a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

BorderReport.com Resources

About The Tour

The Border Wall

Live Border Cameras

Meet The Team

Border Report 30 Min Special

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The wave of violence in Tijuana has not slowed down for most of 2021.

As of Nov. 27, the city has registered 1,761 murders, with 127 in the month of November, according to the state’s attorney general.

The city is averaging about 164 murders per month this year. At this rate, it will end 2021 with about 1,964 homicides.

While very high, the number is expected to be lower when compared to last year, when 2,000 people were murdered.

In 2019, a little more than 2,200 homicides were recorded in Tijuana, which is a city of about 2.2 million people.

For 2020 and 2019, Tijuana was named the most violent city in the world According to the Citizen’s Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice in Mexico.

Tijuana, and the state of Baja California, have the highest homicide rate for women, with 3.5 for every 100,000 women according to Mexico’s Public Security Secretary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.

View live cameras at the border.

Trending Now