EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation.

In a social media post, De La Rocha says he tore his Achilles tendon and it “requires a lot of work and healing.”

Range Against the Machine was scheduled to perform at the Pan American Center on Feb. 22, 2023 in Las Cruces, and at the Don Haskins Center on Feb. 24, 2023, in El Paso.

The concerts have been postponed several times, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band first announced in February 2020 that it would kick off its “Public Service Announcement” North American tour with special guest Run the Jewels in El Paso that March.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the band to postpone the tour until 2021, with opening dates in El Paso and Las Cruces on March 31 and April 2 respectively.

In early 2021, the band announced that the tour would start in the spring of 2022, and in January of 2022 again postponed part of the tour until 2023.

“I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans,” De La Rocha wrote Tuesday. “You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect.”

De La Rocha said he has a severe tear in his left Achilles tendon, and that only 8 percent of the tendon is intact, adding that the decision to cancel is not simply a question of being able to perform live, but extended to basic functionality going forward.

“It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” he said. “Two years of waiting through the pandemic hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Reaheasring. training, reconciling, working our way back to form.

“Then,” De La Rocha continued, “one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this I remind myself it’s just bad circumstances. Just a f*cked up moment.”

Those who purchased tickets will have their money automatically refunded.