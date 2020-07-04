Tijuana bars ordered closed over 4th of July weekend

Pedestrians pass a popular bar on Avenida Revolucion on May 3, 2006 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, bars in Tijuana and neighboring cities will be closed throughout the 4th of July weekend.

The holiday traditionally means a large number of American tourists heading south of the border to celebrate, something that has been widely anticipated by many bars and nightclubs that have been unable to open for the last three months.

City officials have said they can’t take a chance.

“We considered a reopening,” said Baja California’s State Protection’s David Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said in the city of Rosarito, located along the coast south of Tijuana, some bars and nightclubs have been advertising and inviting visitors on social media to come down for the weekend, which is drawing the wrath from many in government.

“It looks like Rosarito is daring authorities, but in Rosarito bars will not be open this weekend,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez added that state crews will be roving and monitoring bars and nightclubs making sure they remain closed.

“Having large groups of tourists is a health problem, which could mean a resurgence in the Coronavirus especially when we’re close to getting out of it,” Gutierrez said.

The city of Tijuana as seen from San Ysidro Port of entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

State officials say as long as COVID-19 is still unchecked only essential activities will be allowed but not bars, discos or strip clubs throughout Baja California.

Business owners who defy the order will be hard-pressed to open in the future and will be subjected to large fines, Gutierrez warned. .

Some restaurants have been allowed to reopen with provisos they adhere to sanitary measures knowing they can only operate under 30 percent capacity.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.