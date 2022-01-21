Ton of pot found in shipment of food at Michigan border crossing

Marijuana seized at Blue Water Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Port Huron, Michigan. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers attempted to sneak over a ton of marijuana into the U.S. in a shipment of food items at the northern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer found the pot in a trailer on Thursday at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan.

During a secondary inspection inside the trailer, officers discovered 15 wooden crates containing marijuana. In all, officers seized 2,027 pounds of marijuana, according to a CBP news release.

“Our Officers continue to identify and target suspect shipments attempting to make entry into the United States,” said Port Director Michael Fox. “The men and women of CBP are committed to keeping illicit substances out of our communities.”

The trailer was bound for Columbus, Ohio.

