EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A judge has ordered a Venezuelan national held without bond in connection with an alleged attempted sale of cocaine to undercover federal officers last month in El Paso.

Richard Carrascal was one of two men who allegedly showed up in a car carrying 8.8 kilos (19.4 pounds) of cocaine to a meeting with individuals they believed were buyers. Court records show the “buyers” were undercover Homeland Security Investigations agents working with a confidential informant.

The unidentified CI had learned of a man named “Ariel” whom he described as an alleged cocaine broker in possession of 4 kilograms of cocaine. He set up a meeting with agents posing as buyers agreeing to purchase 6 kilos (13.2 pounds) of cocaine at wholesale.

On Nov. 9, Ariel and an alleged accomplice later identified as Carrascal showed up to the meeting with two bundles of cocaine in the front seat of their car and six additional bundles in the trunk, according to a federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Instead of collecting an estimated $132,000 fee, the two men were surrounded by federal agents and taken into custody. Carrascal allegedly was in possession of an unauthorized loaded revolver in his front jacket pocket but did not attempt to use it.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Carrascal and Ariel Cortez on charges of possession with intent to distribute 8.8 kilograms of cocaine and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Records show Cortez was allowed to post a secured bond, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Miguel Angel Torres ordered Carrascal held without bond because he is a foreign national who represents a flight risk and allegedly has a prior criminal history. The date of his next hearing is pending.