U.S. Reps. Escobar, Gonzales easily trounce opponents in West Texas primaries

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales. (Border Report graphic)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two up-and-coming leaders in their respective parties on Tuesday easily cleared the first hurdle in their bid to continue representing their Far West Texas communities in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, coasted to a primary win over a challenger lacking name recognition who failed to rally moderate Democrats to the polls. Escobar led the race for Texas District 16 by a margin of 88% to just under 12% over former Border Patrol agent Deliris Montañez Berríos with 96% of the vote counted.

“I’m grateful to everyone who cast their vote in this election and honored to be El Paso’s Democratic nominee,” Escobar tweeted. “We will continue to work hard as we head into the general election.”

The two-term incumbent in November faces a rematch of the 2020 general election with Republican Irene Armendariz-Jackson, who ran unopposed in her primary.

Escobar, whose district is El Paso-centric, serves in the House Armed Services Committee, the Judiciary Committee, the Ethics Committee and the Select Committee on Climate Crisis. She’s also vice-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus and co-chair of the Women’s Working Group on Immigration Reform.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, rallied voters from Northeast and Far East El Paso and all the way to San Antonio to dash the hopes of Alma Arredondo-Lynch and Alia Garcia in the Republican primary for Texas District 23. Gonzales had 78% of the vote with most precincts counted Tuesday night.

“Tonight, I am incredibly grateful to the Texans who came out to the polls and showed their support. After two decades of serving our country in uniform, it is the honor of a lifetime to now serve Texas’ 23rd District in Congress,” Gonzales tweeted. “Over the past year, I’ve focused on accomplished real, tangible results for Texas 23 while promoting commonsense values. […] I look forward to continuing these results after a big win in November.”

Gonzales sits in the powerful House Appropriations Committee and is a member of the Republican Study Group and several caucuses dealing with Taiwan, India, Japan, Australia and Pacific caucuses.

Gonzales on Tuesday night was waiting for the winner of the Democratic primary, as John Lira held a 4,000-vote lead over Priscilla Golden.

Trending Now