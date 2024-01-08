EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — The head of the Department of Homeland Security is visiting the South Texas border in Eagle Pass.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was scheduled to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement on Monday as he tours this border city across the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Mexico.

His visit comes days after over 60 Republican lawmakers last week visited Eagle Pass and declared abject chaos on the border.

Mayorkas’ visit also comes as border officials report a significant drop in the number of migrants illegally crossing from Mexico into South Texas, which Biden administration officials last week attributed to Mexican officials stepping up to stop illegal immigration at the border.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Eagle Pass, last week told NewsNation that illegal crossings dropped from over 4,500 per day to about 400 per day last week.

Mexico also is amping up its deportation flights to Venezuela and other Latin American countries, the Associated Press reports.

Nevertheless, over 300,000 migrants have so far this fiscal year already been encountered on the Southwest border — which is nearly one-third of all who crossed in Fiscal 2023.

Border Report plans to livestream this news conference.

