Well-known photojournalist in Tijuana gunned down outside his home

Border Report Tour

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BorderReport.com Resources

About The Tour

The Border Wall

Live Border Cameras

Meet The Team

Border Report 30 Min Special

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Independent photojournalist Margarito Martínez was assassinated Monday morning outside his Tijuana home. His body was found in the driver’s seat of his car.

Initial reports show the assailant approached Martínez from the side of the vehicle and shot him through the window.

Martínez had spent the last decade documenting and chronicling the “police beat” in Tijuana often showing up at the scene of executions and mass killings perpetrated by drug cartels.

According to San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Wendy Fry, Martínez’s wife said he was shot three times as he left for work.

Those who knew him described him as an ethical journalist who was not afraid to take difficult images.

Martínez was 49 years old and worked primarily for Zeta, a controversial weekly newspaper in Tijuana that has published scathing reports about criminal syndicates and politicians involved with them.

He had also done work throughout his career with agencies such as the BBC, the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Martínez is the second journalist murdered in Mexico already this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.

View live cameras at the border.

Trending Now