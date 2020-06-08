Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Recession hit US in February, ending record-long expansion
Photos: Work resumes on fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral
Gallery
ICE: Hunger strike brought on by ‘coercion’ from outside parties, detainee threats
CrossFit founder, dropped by Reebok, apologizes about tweet
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Night
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Panthers and universities cut ties with CPI after CEO’s email
Video
Longtime Elmira coach Gregg Dille retires
Video
Twin Tiers Sports Awards College Athlete of The Year nominees
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Tyler Oldfield
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Graduation Best Wishes
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Nurses Among Us
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
“No indication of foul play” after body found along the Chemung River
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
PA COVID-19 update
1
of
/
2
Live Now
George Floyd Memorial Service
2
of
/
2
Boss Cam
Trending Now
No indication of foul play after female body found along Chemung River
Video
Corning woman arrested, charged with murder of 100-year-old WWII veteran
Video
Funeral, memorial scholarship information released for Blake Driskell
Video
Corning considering closing Market Street for two months to expand outdoor dining, reopening event
Video
18 Live PA
Construction begins on Six67 College Avenue apartments near LECOM
Video
New York State Parks campgrounds open for reservations starting Monday
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash on the Clemens Center Parkway have been identified
Video
Steuben County K9 honored in End of Watch ceremony
New York releases list of specific businesses that can reopen in Phase One
Video