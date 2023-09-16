STEVENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for information about a burglary that took place in Stevens Township last month.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown person or people robbed a maintenance garage on the Leisure Lakes Campgrounds between Aug. 18 and Aug. 19. The following items were stolen from the garage:

A toolbox filled with various hand tools, valued at $200;

A Stihl weed whacker, valued at $250;

A Dewalt Sawzall and batteries, valued at $150;

Headphones, valued at $30;

An unknown brand pressure washer, valued at $100;

A Dewalt bench grinder, valued at $50;

A case of 10W-30 oil, valued at $50;

A Milwaukee drill and batter, valued at $200;

Packs of wrenches, valued at $50; and

A red gas can, valued at $30.

The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating this burglary. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Towanda barracks at 570-265-2168.