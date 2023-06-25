SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WETM) — Motorists traveling through Smithfield Township in Bradford County should be prepared for delays due to a scheduled road closure.

A portion of Saco Road (Route 4001) in Smithfield Township will close on Monday, June 26. The road will be closed to through traffic between the intersection with Andrus Hill Road (T-622) and the intersection with Lumber Mill Road (T-700) for pipe replacements.

Crews will be working during daylight hours, and there will be a detour in effect while crews are working. The detour will use Ulster Road (Route 4004), Route 220, Milan Road (Route 4014), and Rolling Hills Road (Route 4011). The detour will only be in effect during daylight hours.

For more information about scheduled roadwork and road closures in Pennsylvania, you can visit 511pa.com.