WEST BURLINGTON, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man currently in jail for a violent attempted homicide and rape case has been arrested for allegedly violating a protection order over the summer, according to the court of common pleas.

Kevin Jara-Sanchez was accused of contacting someone over the phone while he was incarcerated in the Bradford County Correctional Facility. The other person had a Protection from Abuse Order against Jara-Sanchez, the court said.

The court documents said that around 8:50 p.m. on August 29, 2022 Jara-Sanchez contacted the person via a phone call, violating the PFA order.

He was previously charged with multiple felonies in connection to a violent February 2022 attempted homicide, rape, and animal cruelty case. That case is still pending.