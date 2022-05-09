TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania CareerLink will be hosting a job and community services fair in Troy next week, with dozens of employers and organizations attending.

The Sayre School District announced the Greater Bradford County job fair for Wednesday, May 18 in Troy. As of May 6, the following employers had registered for the event, but CareerLink said more will be in attendance:

Age in Place Home Care

Big Brother Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

ESS

Keystone/Red Rock Job Corps

PrimeCare Medical

Staffworks, Inc.

B&K Equipment, LLC.

Cargill, Inc.

Dandy Mini Marts

Guthrie Community Credit Union

Pelton Trucking Co., Inc.

PRSM Healthcare

Tioga Downs Racetrack, LLC.

The following community services, plus others, will also be at the fair:

Best Transit

Bradford County Action, Inc.

Bradford Wyoming CO. Literacy Program

CASA – Trinity

Community Services for Children – ELRC

Martha Lloyd Community Services

Northern Tier Career Center

Office of Vocation Rehabilitation

Pennsylvania Army National Guard

Tech Owl

Trehab

U.S. Air Force/U.S. Space Force

The job fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on May 18 at Alparon Park in Troy, Pa.

Anyone with questions can contact Pennsylvania CareerLink at 570-265-2171 or by visiting the Towanda office at 312 Main Street.