TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania CareerLink will be hosting a job and community services fair in Troy next week, with dozens of employers and organizations attending.
The Sayre School District announced the Greater Bradford County job fair for Wednesday, May 18 in Troy. As of May 6, the following employers had registered for the event, but CareerLink said more will be in attendance:
- Age in Place Home Care
- Big Brother Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- ESS
- Keystone/Red Rock Job Corps
- PrimeCare Medical
- Staffworks, Inc.
- B&K Equipment, LLC.
- Cargill, Inc.
- Dandy Mini Marts
- Guthrie Community Credit Union
- Pelton Trucking Co., Inc.
- PRSM Healthcare
- Tioga Downs Racetrack, LLC.
The following community services, plus others, will also be at the fair:
- Best Transit
- Bradford County Action, Inc.
- Bradford Wyoming CO. Literacy Program
- CASA – Trinity
- Community Services for Children – ELRC
- Martha Lloyd Community Services
- Northern Tier Career Center
- Office of Vocation Rehabilitation
- Pennsylvania Army National Guard
- Tech Owl
- Trehab
- U.S. Air Force/U.S. Space Force
The job fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on May 18 at Alparon Park in Troy, Pa.
Anyone with questions can contact Pennsylvania CareerLink at 570-265-2171 or by visiting the Towanda office at 312 Main Street.