BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Department of Public Safety has been awarded a grant to help promote fire and public safety across the county.

The grant was awarded to the organization by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. According to the Bradford County Public Safety Center, the funding will be used to purchase smoke detectors for residents in the county. The smoke detectors will be purchased from Lowe’s in Athens, which is offering the device at cost to the organization.

“We are honored to have this partnership with Chesapeake Energy and Lowe’s Home Improvement to bring smoke detectors to the community.” said Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “While this grant will not put a detector in every home, it is a start in making our homes safer for our residents,”

Rosenheck said that the plan is to distribute the smoke detectors to families in need across the county. Additionally, some of the detectors will go to Bradford County Children and Youth Services for caseworkers to leave in residences that lack them during visits. Some smoke detectors will also be distributed by fire departments in the county.

In addition to making sure there is a smoke detector in your home, it’s important to remember to change the batteries for the device regularly. Standards indicate changing batteries with the time change in both the fall and spring. By doing this, you can help keep you and your family safe and aware in the case of a fire.