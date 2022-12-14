BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County is set to get over $1.2 million as part of $26 million for rail improvement projects across Pennsylvania, Governor Wolf’s announced.

Wolf’s office announced the 24 rail freight improvement projects on Dec. 14, saying they will sustain over 340 jobs and cost a combined $26 million.

In Bradford County, Shale Rail and RJ Corman Railroad-Lehigh Line are each receiving over $600,000 as part of the investment.

Shale Rail will get $613,000 to rehabilitate 2,000 feet of tracks with tie replacements, rail replacements, and track surfacing. RJ Corman will get $690,000 to rehabilitate two miles of track with ties, switch replacement, and surfacing.

“These investments in Pennsylvania’s rail system create jobs, support efficient freight travel and help keep the business community connected to the global economy,” Governor Wolf said.

The announcement pointed out that Pa. has 65 operating railroads, more than any other state. Collectively, the railroads contain about 5,600 of freight lines.