TOWANDA, P.a. (WETM) — Towanda motorists should expect delays due to roadwork.

During the week of May 15, crews will start working to replace the bridge that carries Route 220 over a Towanda Creek tributary. This bridge is located 1.6 miles northeast of Route 220’s intersection with Burlington Turnpike (Route 3009) in Monroe and about 0.6 miles southwest of Route 220’s intersection with South Main Street (Route 2027). A temporary roadway with two lanes will be available for motorists while the bridge is closed. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in October.

A project to replace a water main on Route 220 just south of Towanda Borough began on Tuesday, May 16. Motorists traveling through this area can expect a single-lane restriction. This project is expected to finish by the end of May, weather permitting.

People driving through this region of Bradford County should prepare for travel delays until work is completed. For more updates on road conditions in Pennsylvania, you can visit 511pa.com.