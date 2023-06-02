SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been sentenced in connection to a drug arrest in Sayre almost two years ago.

Rodney Williams, 32, was sentenced to 15 months to five years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for a felony charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver.

The sentencing stemmed from a July 2021 traffic stop in Sayre, during which Williams and a woman were accused of having 58 grams of methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia.

They were also accused of fleeing from police.