BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — The Bradford County Coroner’s Office released information on a fatal motorcycle accident in Wyalusing Township over the weekend.

Joel Learn, 47, was riding his motorcycle on State Route 706 when he struck a deer near the intersection of Stoney Point Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred at 9:45 p.m. on April 16.

The Bradford County Coroner’s Office assisted Pennsylvania State Police with the death investigation.