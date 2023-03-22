TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspect wanted for a bank robbery in Hillsborough County, Florida, was located and arrested in Towanda.

According to the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office, 46-year-old Stormy Chris Randall Giddens was arrested in Bradford County, Pennsylvania in connection to a bank robbery in Hillsborough County, FL.

Sheriffs say on Friday, February 24, 2023, just before 2:30 p.m., the suspect, Stormy Giddens committed a robbery at the Regions Bank located at 3522 Bell Shoals Road in Valrico, FL.

According to a press release, Giddens passed a note to the bank teller implying he had a gun. The teller then handed Giddens an undisclosed amount of money and Giddens took off on foot, running through the ‘Publix’ parking lot, sheriffs say.

The Towanda Borough Police Department says on Tuesday, February 28, officers received information about Giddens hiding inside a home in Towanda.

Towanda police say they spoke with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and a warrant was issued the following day.

According to law enforcement, Giddens was arrested on Wednesday, March 1, without incident and transported to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

“This is someone who thought he could get away with a crime he committed in our county. We are grateful for the partnerships that made this investigation successful. I want to thank the FBI and the Towanda Borough Police Department for their assistance. This suspect was denied bail and will have to answer for this crime,” stated Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Giddens is currently being held without bail in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree robbery with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be forthcoming. The Public Affairs Office will release any additional information.