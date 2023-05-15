GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – A Gillett woman has been sentenced to probation for damaging township employee vehicles with her utility vehicle last fall.

The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office said that Nicole Day, 34, was sentenced to one year of probation and fines of $500 on a misdemeanor Criminal Mischief charge.

According to the DA’s Office and the criminal complaint filed at the time of the arrest, Day was accused of intentionally hitting vehicles that belonged to Ridgebury Township employees with her side-by-side on September 30, 2022. There were reportedly thousands of dollars of damages done to the vehicles.

Police said the incident stemmed from an ongoing property dispute at the time.