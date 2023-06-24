TROY, P.a. (WETM) — Troy residents can expect even more roadwork this week.

Last week, the westbound lane of Route 6 closed for a reconstruction project, and now it’s the eastbound lane’s turn. Starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, the eastbound lane of Route 6 will be closed from 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 to the intersection with Peters Road. Crews will be working on this roadway for 24 hours a day until the reconstruction project is complete. This lane is expected to reopen on Thursday, June 29, weather permitting.

Motorists traveling through this portion of Route 6 should be prepared for delays and drive with extra caution through the work zone. There will be single-lane conditions and flaggers on the scene to guide traffic during this reconstruction project.

For more information about road conditions and scheduled roadwork in Pennsylvania, you can visit 511pa.com.