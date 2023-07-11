ORWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A portion of CC Allis Road will close for a pipe replacement project this week.

CC Allis Road (Route 1010) will be closed from its intersection with Route 467 and its intersection with Flanagan Road (T-776) daily while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces pipes. The closure will start on Thursday, July 13, and is expected to end on Friday, July 21.

Crews will be working during daylight hours, and a detour will be in place while they’re working. The detour will use Route 467 in Orwell and Pike Townships. PennDOT is reminding motorists that need to travel through this area to expect delays and drive with caution.

To stay up to date on road closures and construction projects in Pennsylvania, visit 511pa.com.