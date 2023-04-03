SPRINGFIELD TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County are investigating reported child sexual assaults that took place decades ago.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda said that they received a referral case from Child and Youth Services on March 21, 2023.

According to the police report, an adult man, who police did not name, allegedly had sexual contact with two girls around 20 years ago and one boy around 37 years ago.

PSP didn’t release any more information but said the investigations into the alleged sexual assaults are ongoing.