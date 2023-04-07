BRADFORD COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) — A four-year-long roadwork project is continuing this week in Athens and Sayre.

On Friday, April 7, paving started on a portion of North Main Street between Satterlee Street and Vanderbilt Street. Paving also began at the Pine Street intersection. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions and flaggers working in this area.

The road reconstruction project as a whole is happening on a stretch of North Main Street. The construction starts at the intersection of North Main Street and the Southern Tier Expressway and ends about one half-mile north of the intersection of North Main Street and Front Street. The roadwork area spans 2.6 miles.

For more information on road conditions in Pennsylvania, you can visit 511pa.com.