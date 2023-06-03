BRADFORD COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) — Roadwork may cause delays for motorists traveling through Bradford County this upcoming week.

A portion of Golden Mile Road (Route 6) running through Towanda and Wysox will be under construction from Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8. The roadwork will begin at North Main Street (Route 1039) and end at the K-Mart Plaza intersection. Crews will work during daylight hours, weather permitting.

There will be alternating single-lane restrictions during the roadwork. Flaggers will be present to guide motorists while work is being performed. PennDOT is advising motorists to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone. Motorists should allow for more travel time if they need to drive through this portion of Golden Mile Road during construction.

For more updates on road conditions and roadwork in Pennsylvania, you can visit 511pa.com.