WAVERLY, NY (WETM)- Crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the Village of Waverly, Thursday night.

Crews responded to Pennsylvania Avenue in the Village of Waverly sometime after 10 p.m. for a reported structure fire. According to our reporter on the scene, no visible flames were seen but heavy smoke filled the area as it came out of the top of the building.

Fire crews from Waverly, Barton, Sayre and Athens Borough utilized latter trucks to get to the top of the 3rd story structure to get inside and stop it from spreading. Crews were eventually able to calm the smoke down by breaking the windows to air it out.

Waverly Police and Greater Valley EMS were on the scene as well. The Tioga County NY fire investigators were on the scene to determine the cause.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries or how many occupants were inside the residence.

We will update you on-air and online once more details are made available.