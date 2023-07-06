SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Several miles of road were closed in Bradford County after tractor trailer accident Thursday morning.

Bradford County Public Safety announced that local agencies responded to a crash around 5:30 a.m. on July 6, 2023 on Berwick Turnpike in Smithfield Township. Berwick will be closed between Rolling Hills Rd. and Springfield Rd. to clean up the crash.

Public Safety said local traffic will be able to access as far north as Hoblet Road.

No other details were provided. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.