TROY, Pa. (WETM) — The Troy Community Hospital held its grand opening for a new community garden on Friday.

The garden is located on the back side of the hospital and is filled with a large variety of vegetable plants.

A ceremony was held to honor the grand opening as live music, food, and raffle tickets were done to celebrate and raise money to benefit the auxiliary, as well as, provide tips on maintaining a garden.

The garden is designed to be a way for more community members to visit the hospital and the garden to either pick the vegetables or help with the upkeep.

Community members are welcome to take the vegetables for free and are encouraged to help volunteer in helping in the upkeep of the garden.