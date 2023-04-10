SAYRE, P.a. (WETM) — There will be a lane closure next week in Sayre.

On Monday, April 17 a portion of the northbound lane of North Main Street will be closed between Lockhart Street and Center Street. A contractor will be paving Woodworth Street and its tie-in to North Main Street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers should expect a single lane and flaggers in this area during construction.

This paving project is related to a recent water main replacement project. For more information on roadwork projects and road conditions, you can visit 511pa.com.