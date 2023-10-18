BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A woman has died following a crash that took place in Smithfield Township on Tuesday.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were sent to the scene of a one-vehicle crash that took place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, around 1 p.m. on Springfield Road in Smithfield Township.

Troopers say that when they arrived at the scene, they found a silver Subaru Outback with disabling damage. It was then determined that the driver was traveling east on Springfield Road when they traveled off the road and hit a tree after failing to make a left turn.

The driver, Shirley Mancuso-Zettel, was identified by documentation and pronounced dead at the scene by the Bradford County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Sutton’s Towing and Smithfield Township Fire Department.