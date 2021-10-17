Capital Region decked out in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region was glammed out in pink! Albany welcomed the 26th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Washington Park. The event is held by the American Cancer Society, organizers spent the early morning setting up for the big turnout.

“You get here, and you see a sea of pink and you’re like “Oh My Gosh” In pre-pandemic 16,000 people in Washington Park wearing pink and you’re like — this really matters to so many people,” said Lizzie Hunter, Director of the Capital Region American Cancer Society.

This was the first year with a live band. There was plenty to do and see. There were tents, prizes, food, and local vendors showed their support. “We just want to give back and we’re donating to the charity and doing anything we can to support it — I think it’s wonderful,” said Adam Larkin, CEO of Gitt Apparel Clothing Company.

Over a thousand people were making strides, and many tell NEWS10 there’s a meaning behind every step. “It’s very special. Very emotional, very overwhelming — it’s just very special,” says Dana Payton. Dana lost her mom to breast cancer in 2013. Since then, her family has been involved ever since. This is an event that is near and dear to Dana. “It gives you peace. Knowing that you’re not fighting alone — there’s a lot of other people out there fighting with you.”

Megan Fahy is a mom, wife and breast, a cancer survivor. She found out she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer at 38. She always had her family by her side and with all that strength, she never let go of hope. “I thought I was really young to get it, so I was really surprised…I ended up in the hospital with an infection right in the middle of March which was really scary and then finished went through radiation and now I am in remission for over a year feeling very lucky and grateful,” said Megan.

Megan says to be able to stand outside and be surrounded by others with similar stories means the world. “This walk means so much to them. So, getting back and creating that experience and being able to raise awareness and provide hope and all of that really — with the funds of course but I think with that experience and letting the Capital Region come together is really important,” said Lizzie.

Click here to learn more about Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Albany and how you can become involved.