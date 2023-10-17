SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Williams Auto Group will be bringing back its “Drive Pink” initiative to support the Guthrie Breast Care Fund again this year.

When you “Drive Pink” at one of Williams Auto Group’s six locations in Sayre, Pennsylvania, and Elmira, New York, during October, Williams will donate to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As a part of the initiative, Williams will donate $50 when you buy a new or used car or $1 when you get your vehicle serviced at any of the participating locations. All donations that are made will help breastcare patients at Guthrie access services that are not covered by their insurance. These services include breast imaging, medication, post-surgical supplies and diagnostic testing.

Locations participating in this initiative include Williams Toyota of Elmira, Williams Kia of Elmira, Williams Honda of Elmira, Williams Toyota of Sayre, Williams Subaru of Sayre and Williams Ford of Sayre.