Local woman turns breast cancer diagnosis into a message of hope

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – “No One Fights Alone” that’s the message of Jessica Norman of West Elmira recently, diagnosed with breast cancer.

The young wife and mother of three discovered a lump in her breast back in August. The next day she called her doctor. They found Norman had stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer. Now, just finishing her fourth chemotherapy treatment this Monday at the Falck Cancer Center, Norman wanted to share her story to save lives.

“October is breast cancer awareness month, and I wanted to do something to not only support the local Falck Cancer Center but to bring awareness to early detection,” said Norman. “If this fundraiser prompts one female to do a self-check or schedule a mammogram that she has been putting off, then it will all be worth it,” she continued.

Norman has teamed up with Rainbow lettering for a t-shirt fundraiser. The No One Fights Alone t-shirt or sweatshirt supports someone who is going through breast cancer. A portion of the sales will go directly to Falck Cancer Center. The deadline is Friday, September 24th, 2021 @ 9 a.m.

Click HERE to order yours. You can see more of Jessica’s story in our digital extra below.